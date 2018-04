NABARD Admit Card for Prelims of Grade A RDBS Recruitment 2018 Released at nabard.org

NABARD Admit Card for Preliminary Exam of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (RDBS) Recruitment 2018 has been released on the official website of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) – nabard.org. NABARD is scheduled to organize the Grade ‘A’ (RDBS) Preliminary Exam on 19May 2018, next month. Candidates who have applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card on or before the exam day:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.nabard.org Step 2 – Click on the notification that reads, ‘ Grade 'A' (RDBS - 2018) Admit card download available Step 3 – Click on ‘ Download link for Online Preliminary Examination Call Letter: Step 4 – Enter your Registration/Roll Number, Password/Date of Birth, Security code and click on LoginStep 5 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/nabaramfeb18/cloea_apr18/login.php?appid=7b74d00e6984651960df66968f498282 The Preliminary Examination is of qualifying nature and will comprise of Objective Type questions only. Candidates who will qualify the Prelims and rank high, will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination which will comprise of Objective as well as Descriptive questions. The Main Examination will be followed by Personal Interview round for those who qualify and rank high in the Mains.