NABARD Development Assistant 2018 Prelims Result out at nabard.org, Main Exam on 21st October 2018

NABARD Development Assistant 2018 Prelims Result has been declared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on its official website – nabard.org. NABARD had organised the Preliminary Examination for the NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2018 on 29th September 2018 across the country.Candidates who’ve qualified the Preliminary Exam have been shortlisted to appear for the Main Examination which is scheduled to be organized on 21st October 2018.Candidates who had appeared for the NABARD DA 2018 Preliminary Examination can check their result now by following the instructions given below:How to check NABARD Development Assistant 2018 Prelims Result?Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.nabard.orgStep 2 - Under ‘What’s New’ tab, click on the notification that reads, ‘Development Assistant -2018 -Result of Preliminary Examination held on 29th Sep’Step 3 – Click on the pdf link Prelim Result DA 2018Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and SearchStep 5 – Download the pdf and saveDirect Link - https://www.nabard.org/auth/writereaddata/CareerNotices/0910184252Prelims%20Result%20DA%202018%20.pdf