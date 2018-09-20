GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2018 out at nabard.org, Download Now, check Exam Pattern, Sample Questions here

Contributor Content

Updated:September 20, 2018, 10:40 AM IST
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2018 has been released on the official website of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) – nabard.org NABARD is scheduled to organize the Preliminary Examination for the NABARD Development Assistant and Assistant Manager Recruitment 2018 on Saturday, 29th September 2018.

The examination will be of total 100 marks and candidates will be given consolidated 60 minutes to complete the same. NABARD will release the list of candidates who will qualify the NABARD Development Assistant Preliminary Exam 2018 one week after the exam.

Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their e-Admit Card now:

How to download NABARD Development Assistant Admit Card 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://nabard.org/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Career Notices’ from the top navibar
Step 3 – Click on Link for Call Letter Download given under ‘Recruitment of Development Assistant – 2018 – Preliminary Examination on 29th September 2018 – Call Letter’
Step 4 – Enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) and Captcha code to Login
Step 5 – Download your Call Letter and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/nabardaaug18/cloea_sep18/login.php?appid=e8784a399352e4c00446117d4da48371
The Admit Card or Call Letter will carry information like time and venue allotted to candidates along with other important instructions.

NABARD Development Assistant Preliminary Exam 2018 – Exam Pattern:

The NABARD Development Assistant Preliminary Exam 2018 will comprise of 100 questions carrying 1 mark each. The exam will be conducted on-line i.e. on a computer mode, and the paper will comprise of 3 sections viz:
English Language – 40 questions
Reasoning – 30 questions
Numerical Ability – 30 questions

Candidates can check sample questions at the below mentioned url:

https://www.nabard.org/auth/writereaddata/CareerNotices/1909183019NABARD%20(Dev%20Assistant)%20Eng%202018.pdf
