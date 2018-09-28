NABARD Development Assistant Exam 2018 Tomorrow, Read Important Instructions, Exam Pattern, Sample Questions here

NABARD Development Assistant Preliminary Examination 2018 is scheduled to be organized tomorrow i.e. Saturday, 29th September 2018 by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). The e-Admit Cards for the same were released last week by NABARD and candidates must download the same to ensure hassle free entry to the examination hall. The e-Admit Cards will be available till September 29 on the url given below:NABARD Development Assistant Preliminary Exam 2018 – Exam Pattern:The NABARD Development Assistant Preliminary Exam 2018 will comprise of 100 questions carrying 1 mark each. The exam will be conducted on-line i.e. on a computer mode, and the paper will comprise of 3 sections viz:English Language – 40 questionsThe English language section will test language skills via questions on grammar, vocabulary, sentence completion, synonyms, antonyms, comprehension of a passage,etc.Reasoning – 30 questionsThis section will check the how well a candidate thinks and reason his choices.Numerical Ability – 30 questionsThis section will test candidates’ numerical knowledge and its application to day to day tasks.Candidates will be given consolidated 60 minutes to attempt the same.NABARD Development Assistant Preliminary Exam 2018 – Sample Questions:Candidates can check sample questions at the below mentioned url:NABARD Development Assistant Preliminary Exam 2018 – Language:The Prelims examination will be set in English and Hindi language except for the English section.