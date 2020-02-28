Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

NABARD Office Attendant Prelims Result Declared at nabard.org, Main Exam on March 14

The NABARD Prelims Result for post of Office Attendant in Group ‘C’ Subordinate Service was released on the official website at nabard.org.

Trending Desk

February 28, 2020
NABARD Office Attendant Prelims Result Declared at nabard.org, Main Exam on March 14
NABARD Office Attendant Prelims result has been announced by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. The NABARD Prelims Result for post of Office Attendant in Group ‘C’ Subordinate Service was released on the official website at nabard.org. The NABARD Office Attendant Prelims exam was conducted on February 4.

Those who have got through NABARD Office Attendant Prelims exam will be eligible for NABARD Office Attendant Main exam, which is slated to be held on March 14.

NABARD Prelims Result 2020 Direct Link.

Candidates will also have to appear for a language proficiency test, in official or local language. Those who are not proficient in the official/ local language would be disqualified.

NABARD Office Attendant Prelims exam is just a screening test and qualifying in nature. The final selection will be based on the cut off marks or above in the main examination.

NABARD Office Attendant Main exam will ask questions from reasoning, quantitative aptitude, general awareness and English language.

The final result will be declared state-wise.

How to check NABARD Office Attendant Prelims result 2020

Step 1: Go to official website of NABARD at nabard.org

Step 2: Look for the link of “RECRUITMENT OF OFFICE ATTENDANT (IN GROUP 'C' - SUBORDINATE SERVICE)” in What’s New section on the homepage.

Step 3: Upon clicking on the link, you will be directed to a new page, where you will find the list of roll numbers of shortlisted candidates for main examination.

Step 4: The list is available in pdf format. Open the pdf.

Step 5: Search your roll number in the State from where you took the examination.

Step 6: Download the pdf and take printout of the result.

Step 7: A pdf regarding the main examination is also available below the result pdf.

