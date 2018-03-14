GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NABARD Recruitment 2018: 92 Assistant Manager Posts at nabard.org, Apply Before 2nd April 2018

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) aims to recruit candidates for AM Grade A in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS). Interested candidates can apply online on or before 2nd April 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 14, 2018, 4:44 PM IST
NABARD Recruitment 2018: 92 Assistant Manager Posts at nabard.org, Apply Before 2nd April 2018
Screengrab taken from the official website http://www.nabard.org/
NABARD Recruitment 2018 to fill 92 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager has begun on the official website of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) - nabard.org. NABARD aims to recruit candidates for AM Grade A in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS). Candidates interested in applying for the same must apply online on or before 2nd April 2018.

NABARD Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details

General – 46
Economics – 9
Land Development (Soil Science)/Agriculture – 8
Minor Irrigation (Water Resources) – 6
Animal Husbandry – 5
Chartered Accountant – 5
Food Processing/Food Technology – 4
Forestry – 4
Social Work – 3
Environmental Engineering – 2

NABARD Recruitment 2018 - Important Dates:

Application Process Ends – 2nd April 2018
Admission Letter Download for Phase I (Prelims) – 27th April 2018
Phase I Prelims Online Examination – 12th May 2018
Phase II Mains Online Examination – 6th June 2018

Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility criteria differs for different departments, therefore candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.

Age Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years. Age relaxation rules apply.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly basic pay of Rs 28,150.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected via Phase I Prelims and Phase II Mains Online Examinations followed by Interview.

How to apply for NABARD Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://nabard.org/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers Notices’ section
Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads “Recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (RDBS)”
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
