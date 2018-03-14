English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NABARD Recruitment 2018: 92 Assistant Manager Posts at nabard.org, Apply Before 2nd April 2018
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) aims to recruit candidates for AM Grade A in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS). Interested candidates can apply online on or before 2nd April 2018.
Screengrab taken from the official website http://www.nabard.org/
NABARD Recruitment 2018 to fill 92 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager has begun on the official website of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) - nabard.org. NABARD aims to recruit candidates for AM Grade A in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS). Candidates interested in applying for the same must apply online on or before 2nd April 2018.
NABARD Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details
General – 46
Economics – 9
Land Development (Soil Science)/Agriculture – 8
Minor Irrigation (Water Resources) – 6
Animal Husbandry – 5
Chartered Accountant – 5
Food Processing/Food Technology – 4
Forestry – 4
Social Work – 3
Environmental Engineering – 2
NABARD Recruitment 2018 - Important Dates:
Application Process Ends – 2nd April 2018
Admission Letter Download for Phase I (Prelims) – 27th April 2018
Phase I Prelims Online Examination – 12th May 2018
Phase II Mains Online Examination – 6th June 2018
Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria differs for different departments, therefore candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years. Age relaxation rules apply.
Pay Scale
Selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly basic pay of Rs 28,150.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected via Phase I Prelims and Phase II Mains Online Examinations followed by Interview.
How to apply for NABARD Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://nabard.org/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers Notices’ section
Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads “Recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (RDBS)”
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Also Watch
NABARD Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details
General – 46
Economics – 9
Land Development (Soil Science)/Agriculture – 8
Minor Irrigation (Water Resources) – 6
Animal Husbandry – 5
Chartered Accountant – 5
Food Processing/Food Technology – 4
Forestry – 4
Social Work – 3
Environmental Engineering – 2
NABARD Recruitment 2018 - Important Dates:
Application Process Ends – 2nd April 2018
Admission Letter Download for Phase I (Prelims) – 27th April 2018
Phase I Prelims Online Examination – 12th May 2018
Phase II Mains Online Examination – 6th June 2018
Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria differs for different departments, therefore candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.
Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years. Age relaxation rules apply.
Pay Scale
Selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly basic pay of Rs 28,150.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected via Phase I Prelims and Phase II Mains Online Examinations followed by Interview.
How to apply for NABARD Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://nabard.org/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers Notices’ section
Step 3 – Click on the notification that reads “Recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (RDBS)”
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Tuesday 13 March , 2018 The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Monday 12 March , 2018 Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
Saturday 10 March , 2018 Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'India Can Become a Global Superpower by 2030 But Must Deal with a Rising China'
- Omertà Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Takes You Inside the Grim, Dark World of State-Sponsored Terrorism
- Panipat: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt to Star in Ashutosh Gowariker's Period Drama
- 11 Times Indians Proved That They Can Do Without Science (Or Common Sense)
- 3 Ways to be a Mindful Parent