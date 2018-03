NABARD Recruitment 2018: 92 Assistant Manager Posts at nabard.org, Apply Before 2nd April 2018

NABARD Recruitment 2018 to fill 92 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager has begun on the official website of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) - nabard.org . NABARD aims to recruit candidates for AM Grade A in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS). Candidates interested in applying for the same must apply online on or before 2nd April 2018.General – 46Economics – 9Land Development (Soil Science)/Agriculture – 8Minor Irrigation (Water Resources) – 6Animal Husbandry – 5Chartered Accountant – 5Food Processing/Food Technology – 4Forestry – 4Social Work – 3Environmental Engineering – 2Application Process Ends – 2nd April 2018Admission Letter Download for Phase I (Prelims) – 27th April 2018Phase I Prelims Online Examination – 12th May 2018Phase II Mains Online Examination – 6th June 2018The eligibility criteria differs for different departments, therefore candidates must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years. Age relaxation rules apply.Selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly basic pay of Rs 28,150.Candidates will be selected via Phase I Prelims and Phase II Mains Online Examinations followed by Interview.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://nabard.org/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers Notices’ sectionStep 3 – Click on the notification that reads “Recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ (RDBS)”Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference