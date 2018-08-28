GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NABARD Recruitment 2018 begins for 62 Development Assistant & 7 Assistant Manager Posts, Apply Before September 12

NABARD is tentatively scheduled to organize the written examination for the recruitment of Development Assistants in the months of September/October 2018, while the Interviews for the selection of Assistant Managers will be held in September 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 28, 2018, 7:26 PM IST
NABARD Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 62 Development Assistant & 7 Assistant Manager Posts has begun on the official website of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) – nabard.org. NABARD is tentatively scheduled to organize the written examination for the recruitment of Development Assistants in the months of September/October 2018, while the Interviews for the selection of Assistant Managers will be held in September 2018, next month.

Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 12th September 2018:

How to apply for NABARD Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://nabard.org/
Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ tab, click on Recruitment to the post of Development Assistant – 2018
August 27, 2018
Step 3 – Click on Link for online registration of applications for Development Assistant, and Link for online registration of applications for Officers in Grade A (P & SS)
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Login to your profile, fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://www.nabard.org/careers-notices1.aspx?cid=693&id=26

NABARD Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
Development Assistant – 62
Officers in Group A (P &SS) – 7

Eligibility Criteria:
The eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, pay scale, selection process and job requirement differ for different positions, therefore candidates must read through the official advertisements to understand the job criterion.

Official Advertisements:

Development Assistant:
https://www.nabard.org/auth/writereaddata/CareerNotices/2708182729Final%20Advertisement%20-%20Development%20Assistant%20-%202018%20.pdf
Assistant Manager: https://www.nabard.org/auth/writereaddata/CareerNotices/2708181923Final%20-%20Advertisement%20P%20&%20SS%20-%202018%20.pdf

Also Watch

