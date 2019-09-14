NABARD Recruitment 2019: 91 Vacancies for Development Assistant Posts, Apply Online at @nabard.org

NABARD Recruitment 2019 | The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the job notification for the post of Development Assistant and Development Assistant (Hindi). NABARD has invited candidates to apply for the post of Development Assistant for 91 vacancies. The NABARD Application Process 2019 is due to begin on September 14, 2019. All the interested candidates can read more about the vacancies on the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.

The online application process for NABARD Development Assistant 2019 will begin on Saturday, September 14, and will continue till Wednesday, October 2. While there are 82 vacancies for the post of Development Assistant, there are 9 vacancies for the post of Development Assistant (Hindi).

The selection for the post of Development Assistant 2019 will be done on the basis of an online preliminary and the main examination. The candidates applying to the post should not be more than 35 years of age.

NABARD Recruitment 2019: Here’s how to apply online for the post of Development Assistant

Step 1: Visit the official website of NABARD at nabard.org

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the link which reads ‘Advertisement for Group B recruitment 2019 (Development Assistant/ Development Assistant (Hindi))’

Step 3: In the career link, go to the ‘Registration Link’

Step 4: On the new page, register your application by filling required details

Step 5: Once you have registered your ID, log-in into account using application number and password

Step 6: Fill your NABARD application form, upload photo and signature and pay fee online

Step 7: Once your application is submitted, you will get a confirmation

Step 8: Keep it safe for future reference.

