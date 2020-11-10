Nabinagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Nabinagar (नवीनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Magadh region and Aurangabad district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Aurangabad. Nabinagar is part of 35. Karakat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.32%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,68,331 eligible electors, of which 1,44,565 were male, 1,23,208 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,52,728 eligible electors, of which 1,38,416 were male, 1,14,311 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,361 eligible electors, of which 1,12,355 were male, 93,006 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Nabinagar in 2015 was 333. In 2010, there were 224.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Virendra Kumar Singh of JDU won in this seat by defeating Gopal Narayan Singh of BJP by a margin of 5,261 votes which was 3.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 31.06% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Virendra Kumar Singh of JDU won in this seat defeating Vijay Kumar Singh of LJP by a margin of 11,834 votes which was 11.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 36.2% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 221. Nabinagar Assembly segment of Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Mahabali Singh won the Karakat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BLSP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BLSP won the Karakat Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Nabinagar are: Krishna Ram (BSP), Rajesh Kumar (INC), Sarun Paswan (LJP), Anil Kumar (JAPL), Yugesh Ram (BMF), Vikash Kumar Pawan (BHSP), Shailesh Rahi (AHFBK), Shravan Bhuiya (HAMS), Harikrishna Paswan (BMP), Nagendra Prasad (IND), Ranjeet Sagar (IND), Lalam Ram (IND), Vikesh Paswan (IND), Sateyendra Ram (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.84%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 53.55%, while it was 49.58% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 305 polling stations in 221. Nabinagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 275. In 2010 there were 257 polling stations.

Extent:

221. Nabinagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Aurangabad district of Bihar: Community Development Block Barun; Gram Panchayats Mahuaon, Ankorha, Sonoura, Rajpur, Chandragarh, Bariya, Simri Dhamni, Kanker, Kerka, Majhiyawan, Naoor, Belayee, Pipra, Thengo, Tol and Nabinagar (Notified Area) of Nabinagar Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Aurangabad.

Nabinagar seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Nabinagar is 656.1 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Nabinagar is: 24°45'53.3"N 84°11'16.8"E.

