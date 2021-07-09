Former CM Kalyan Singh Critical, PM Modi Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh a speedy recovery. Singh is said to be critical and admitted at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

“Countless people across India are praying for the speedy recovery of Kalyan Singh Ji. Yesterday @JPNadda Ji, CM @myogiadityanath Ji and others went to the hospital to meet him. I just spoke to his grandson and enquired about his health," PM Modi tweeted. Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda met him at the hospital late on Thursday.

Late in the evening, Nadda reached SGPGI directly from the airport, where he inquired about the health of former UP CM and BJP stalwart. Sources said that he also spoke to him. During the BJP president’s visit, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh were also present.

Kalyan Singh has been unwell for two weeks and he is undergoing treatment at PGI Lucknow. Singh was first admitted at RML Institute in the state capital, however later he was shifted to PGI. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah had also inquired about the former CM’s health over the phone. CM Yogi Adityanath has also visited him at the hospital many times.

After meeting Kalyan Singh on Thursday evening, Nadda tweeted, “Today, I went to SGPGI Hospital in Lucknow and met former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Kalyan Singh ji and inquired about his health. I pray to God for your speedy recovery."

The hospital said in a statement, “The condition of hon’ble Shri Kalyan Singh ji, who is admitted in ICU of Critical Care Medicine is better. He is hemodynamically stable. Shri Kalyan Singh ji is showing consistent improvement.His vital parameters are stable. He is communicative. He is being treated by senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology."

Earlier on Friday, a tweet by a former agriculture minister, who is also said to be a close side of Singh, created panic. She deleted the post later.

Krishna Raj had tweeted, “True seval (servant) of Ramlala, former governor and former chief minister, our beloved Babuji is no more among us. Your passing away is like the end of an era. May God give strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss."

On Friday, Bihar minister Shahnawaz Hussain is also reaching Lucknow to visit Singh, following which he will go on to meet CM Yogi.

