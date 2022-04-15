Nadia Gang-rape Case LIVE: BJP's 5-member Central Team to Reach Bengal's Hanskhali, Will Visit Site of Crime Shortly

Nadia Gang-rape Case LIVE: A five-member central team of the Bharatiya Janata Party will reach Hanskhali in West Bengal’s Nadia district, to visit the site of alleged rape and murder of a minor girl to enquire into the incident, shortly. The team is scheduled to reach at 8am.

Meanwhile, the ruling TMC in West Bengal on Wednesday slammed the BJP over the formation of a committee to visit Hanskhali in Nadia district and claimed that it was an attempt on the part of the saffron camp to influence the CBI probe. TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh sought to know if the party would have formed a similar panel if the case had happened in some BJP-ruled state.

Here are live updates:

- Meanwhile TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “Everyone is concerned about women safety , we have to show zero tolerance. The State which has woman Chief Minister, there even if one incident takes place that would be shameful for us. Strict action to be taken against culprits."

The fact-finding team departed for Hanskhali from Vivanta Hotel in Kolkata.

- CBI sleuths on Thursday broke open the lock and searched the residence of the prime accused in the alleged gang rape of a minor girl at Hanskhali, who subsequently died, an officer of the probe body said. The house is where the alleged crime was committed on April 4 and the investigating agency collected samples from there before locking the house, he said.

- The CBI sleuths were accompanied by personnel of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory and the entire search operation and evidence collection were videographed, he said. The search continued till late on Thursday night due to a power cut in the area.

- The central investigating agency has been directed by Calcutta High Court to probe the incident in which the prime accused is the son of a ruling TMC leader of Hanskhali panchayat. “The power cut slowed our search operation at the house. We have collected several samples from the room where the alleged crime was carried out. They will be sent for forensic tests," the CBI officer said. During the CBI search locals approached its sleuths and claimed that the men and boys of the area are being threatened by the family and accomplices of the accused. They also requested for protection.

- The district police has already arrested the prime accused Sohail Goyali and his friend Prabhakar Poddar. The CBI team, which has two woman officers, is expected to conduct another round of search operation at the residence of the accused and its surrounding area on Friday in connection with the investigation in the crime, the officer said. The team had reached Hanshkhali on Wednesday night and collected the case diary and other documents related to the probe conducted by the district police. “We may go and meet the parents the girl on Friday and record their statement," the officer said.

- The girl’s father had claimed on Wednesday that the accused had snatched his daughter’s body at gunpoint and cremated her. The girl’s parents have also alleged that they were threatened with dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police. The girl, a student of class 9, died after she was allegedly gang raped at a birthday party in that house on April 4. The family had lodged the police complaint on April 10.

