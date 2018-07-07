English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
NAFED Recruitment 2018: 31 JFR/JAA Posts, Apply Before 27th July 2018
Vacancies for the posts of Junior Field Representative (JFR) and Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA) has begun on the official website of National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd.
NAFED Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 31 vacancies for the posts of Junior Field Representative (JFR) and Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA) has begun on the official website of National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, Delhi - nafed-india.com.
Both Male and Female candidates can apply for the post of Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA) however for the post of Junior Field Representative (JFR) only male candidates are eligible.
Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 27th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for NAFED Recruitment 2018 for Junior Field Representative (JFR) and Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA) Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nafed-india.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘View News’ under News ‘Text for the post of Junior Field Representative (Male) and Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA), dated 7th July 2018’ under ‘Action/ News’ on the home page
Step 3 – Word document will display
Step 4 – Download the prescribed format of application form and fill the form with required information
Step 5 – Send the hardcopy of the prescribed application form at the below mentioned address:
National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED)
NAFED House, Sidhartha Enclave, Ashram Chowk, Ring Road, New Delhi-110014
NAFED Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 31
Junior Field Representative (JFR) - 16
Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA) - 15
Eligibility Criteria:
Junior Field Representative (JFR) – The applicant must be a Graduate (Arts/ Science/ Agriculture) from any recognized Indian University and should have the knowledge of computer applications.
Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA) – The applicant must be a Graduate in Commerce with 1st or High 2nd Division from recognized University however the preference will be given to candidates having Master’s Degree in Commerce.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.nafed-india.com/Home/NafedNews
Age Limit:
Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years.
Pay Scale:
Junior Field Representative (JFR) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.19,900 – Rs.63,200.
Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.21,700 – Rs.69,100.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.
