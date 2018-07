NAFED Recruitment 2018: 31 JFR/JAA Posts, Apply Before 27th July 2018

NAFED Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 31 vacancies for the posts of Junior Field Representative (JFR) and Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA) has begun on the official website of National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, Delhi - nafed-india.com Both Male and Female candidates can apply for the post of Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA) however for the post of Junior Field Representative (JFR) only male candidates are eligible.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nafed-india.com Step 2 – Click on ‘View News’ under News ‘Text for the post of Junior Field Representative (Male) and Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA), dated 7th July 2018’ under ‘Action/ News’ on the home pageStep 3 – Word document will displayStep 4 – Download the prescribed format of application form and fill the form with required informationStep 5 – Send the hardcopy of the prescribed application form at the below mentioned address:National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED)NAFED House, Sidhartha Enclave, Ashram Chowk, Ring Road, New Delhi-110014Total Posts: 31Junior Field Representative (JFR) - 16Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA) - 15Junior Field Representative (JFR) – The applicant must be a Graduate (Arts/ Science/ Agriculture) from any recognized Indian University and should have the knowledge of computer applications.Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA) – The applicant must be a Graduate in Commerce with 1st or High 2nd Division from recognized University however the preference will be given to candidates having Master’s Degree in Commerce.Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years.Junior Field Representative (JFR) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.19,900 – Rs.63,200.Junior Accounts Assistant (JAA) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.21,700 – Rs.69,100.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test.