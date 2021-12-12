Naftali Bennett to Make First Visit by Israeli PM to UAE on Sunday, May Meet Crown Prince

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett heads to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his office said, in the first official visit by an Israeli premier since they established diplomatic ties last year.

“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will depart today, Sunday… to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Prime Minister is expected to meet tomorrow with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed," Bennett’s office said in a statement.

