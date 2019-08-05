Nag Panchami 2019: Date, Time and Myth Behind the Snake Festival

Nag Panchami is observed by Hindus around the world as the day of worship of snakes and serpents. Celebrated on fifth day in Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravana, it has fallen on August 5 in 2019.

According to myths and legends, the abode of snakes is Patal Loka and on this day they are called upon for their blessings and the welfare of the family. Serpent deities made of silver, wood, stone or even paintings are offered milk on this day.

In Mahabharata, Janamejeya, the son of King Parikshita of the Kuru dynasty was performing snake sacrifice known as Sarpa Satra to avenge the death of his father through snake bite by the snake king Taksaka. The sacrifice was so powerful that not only the snakes of the world, but King of the Gods Indra alongwith Takshak started getting drowned to the fire as well. This scared the Gods who then started appealing to Goddess Manasa to intervene and resolve the crisis. She requested her son Astika to go to the site of the Yagna and appeal to Janamejeya. Astika impressed the king with his knowledge of all the shastras who granted him a boon. Astika requested the king to stop the Sarpa Satra and since the Nagas were spared that day, it is celebrated as the day of Nagas.

Alternatively the day also marks the time Lord Krishna as a boy defeated Kaliya.

Nag Panchami 2019: Important timings:

Sunrise: August 5, 6:02 am

Sunset: August 5, 7:02 pm

Nag Panchami 2019 Tithi begins: August 4, 6:49 pm

Nag Panchami 2019 Tithi ends: August 5, 3:54 pm

