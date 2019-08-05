Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Nag Panchami 2019: Karnataka Basava Kendra's Programme Reveals Why Snakes Should Not be Fed Milk

The festival of Nag Panchmi is celebrated by feeding milk to children, instead of snakes, by Shivamoga's Basava Kendra.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 5, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nag Panchami 2019: Karnataka Basava Kendra's Programme Reveals Why Snakes Should Not be Fed Milk
Image for representation
Loading...

Nag Panchami 2019 | Devotees across India are celebrating the festival of Nag Panchami which is dedicated to the worship of serpents. Immensely significant in Hindu mythology, Nag Panchami falls on the month of Shravan according to the Hindu calendar. The festival is celebrated by offering snakes milk, rice, and flowers in return for their blessings.

According to beliefs, Lord Krishna after defeating Kalia, a poisonous snake, had blessed him saying whosoever offered milk and prayers to snakes on this day will be relieved of all troubles and sins.

However, even though people offer milk to snakes on this day, it is not actually very good idea. According to a report published in ANI, Basava Kendra in Shivamoga, Karnataka on Saturday held an awareness programme on effects of offering milk to snakes with the aim of sensitising public on the importance of milk and the harmful effects of it on snakes.

At the programme, awareness was spread by feeding milk to children instead of snakes.

Speaking to ANI, Basava Marula Sidda, head of Basava Kendra in Shivamoga said that while Naga Panchami is part of worshipping nature, offering milk to snakes is unscientific because snakes are reptiles and milk may affect their eyes.

Congress leader and follower of Basava Kendra, Mohan, who was also present at the programme revealed that it is scientifically proven that snakes are unable to digest milk. He added that the annual festival to feed milk to school children is aimed at creating awareness among public.

Celebrated every year, five days after Amavasya, Nag Panchami falls in the month of Shravan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram