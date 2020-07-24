Nag Panchami 2020: Know The Date, Time and Significance of The Day in Month of Shravan

Nag Panchami 2020 | The Hindu month of Shravan marks the beginning of Chaumasa or a period of four months, where most of the festivals are celebrated, including Janmashtami, Raksha Bandhan, Nag Panchami and Hariyali Teej.

Nag or Naga Panchami is a day marked to worship the Nagas or snakes. The festival is celebrated throughout India and Nepal. The day is celebrated on the fifth day of bright half (Shukla Paksh) in the lunar month of Shravan, which usually falls in July and August. Some Indian cities also celebrate Nag Panchami in the dark half (Krishna Paksha) of Shravan. Usually, Nag Panchami falls two days after the celebration of Hariyali Teej.

Nag Panchami 2020: Date and Time

This year, Nag Panchami will be celebrated on July 25, which falls on Saturday. The puja muhurat for Nag Panchami begins at 5:39am on July 25 and will conclude at 8:22am, lasting for a duration of 2 hours and 44 mins. Meanwhile, the Panchami tithi will begin at 2:34pm on July 24, and end at 12:02pm on July 25.

Nag Panchami will be celebrated in Gujarat on Saturday, August 8.

Nag Panchami 2020: Significance

On this day, women worship a naga or serpent deity, which is made of silver, stone or wood. Some people also worship a painting of snakes and offer them milk in order to seek blessings and welfare for the family.

According to the Mahabharata, Kashyapa rishi married two daughters of Prajapati – Kadru and Vinata. Kadru gave birth to the race of Nagas, while Vinata gave birth to Aruna, the charioteer of the sun god, Surya, and the great eagle Garuda, who became the carrier of Vishnu.