Nag Panchami 2021: Timings and Benefits of Performing The Puja

For Hindus, the month of Shravana is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The most important festival that is celebrated in the month of Shravana is Nag Panchami. A festival that honors both Lord Shiva and the nag devta, it is believed that celebrating Nag Panchami rids one of all sins and gets him Shiva’s blessings.

According to the Hindu calendar, Nag Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of the holy month of Shravana. This year, in 2021, the Panchami Tithi starts on Thursday, August 12, at 3:28 pm and ends on the next day, August 13, at 1:44 pm. However, this year the festival will be celebrated only on August 13. In Vedic astrology, the Nag Devta is the resident lord of the Panchami Tithi. That is why the holy texts instruct all believers to worship him (Nag Devta), especially on this day.

One also finds the mention of Nag Panchami in numerous mythological texts. According to the beliefs, whoever worships nag dev on this particular day, will achieve freedom from all kinds of bad luck which are brought upon them by the malefic planets Rahu and Ketu.

People suffering from the Kaal Sarp Dosh will also be free of the negative effects of it, according to believers. Vedic astrology also calls for the performance of Kal Sarp Yog rituals on this day to get rid of the snake phobia and the possibility of getting bitten by snakes.

August 13, 2021, Nag Panchami Puja Muhurta

Nag Panchami Puja Muhurta - 05:48:49 am to 08:27:36 am Duration

- 2 hours 38 minutes

