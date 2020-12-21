Naga Insurgent Group NSCN-IM 'Detains' Own Cadre for Carrying National Flag

Naga insurgent group NSCN-IM has "detained" one of its own cadre in Nagaland allegedly for carrying the national flag, officials said. Y S Mashungmi, a young Tangkhul Naga from Ukhrul district of Manipur, was allegedly also "tortured" following his detention by the NSCN-IM after he carried out a 'peace march' in Dimapur in Nagaland on December 8, they said.

Mashungmi was supposed to go for the 'peace march' throughout Nagaland starting from Dimapur, carrying a local flag and the Indian national flag to spread the message of peace, brotherhood, reconciliation and unity, a government official said. However, the NSCN-IM, which has been mounting a bloody insurgent war since India's independence for a separate homeland but is currently on peace negotiations with the Central government, apparently did not like the "rebellious" action of the cadre.

On December 9, Mashungmi was detained by the NSCN-IM and kept at its camp at Hebron in Nagaland. Officials said the insurgent group has "charged" him with "anti-national activities" and also "tortured" him, the official said.