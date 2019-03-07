English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Naga People Never Asked India for Its Land, Says Chairman of Rebel Group NSCN-IM
On Tuesday, NSCN-IM) chairman organised a thanks giving programme at his residence in Dimapur. While addressing the people, Tuccu said that India being a big nation does not mean that Nagas should feel inferior in front of it.
Qhehezu Tuccu addressing a gathering in Dimapur
Guwahati: Naga people never asked India to give them its land. Northeast belongs to ethnic groups and it always will, said the newly-appointed National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) chairman Qhehezu Tuccu.
National Socialist Council of Nagaland, Isak-Muivah (NSCN IM) is an insurgent group, which mainly operates in Northeast India, with minor activities in northwest Myanmar until 2012. Referring to the events outside India, Tuccu said, "We are here not because of Burmese permission. We did not ask India to let us own our land. Naga lands have always belonged to Naga people and it always will. That is what I firmly stand on. There is no need to take permission from anyone for our land."
On Tuesday, Tuccu and his family organised a ‘thanks giving prayer programme’ at his residence at Nihoto village in Dimapur. While addressing the people, Tuccu said that India being a big nation does not mean that Nagas should feel inferior in front of it.
Recalling the stand of the leaders, who have led Nagas in the past, Tuccu reminded the audience that the leaders refused to cede even an inch of Naga lands to India and Myanmar.
“The leaders believed that God has given Nagas their own respective land and their own rights and there was no need to compromise about the land. There were thousands who shed their sweat, tears, blood, and lives for the benefit of Nagas. Those alive should have the same spirit; the ones who are ready to fight and sacrifice for the rights of Nagas, no matter how big or small,” Tuccu added.
Stating that no one is perfect, Tuccu admitted that the NSCN (IM) might have made mistakes. “We might not be aware of the mistakes but do not fear to report it. If you do not report, we will not know our mistakes,” he suggested while adding that people should be ready to make corrections.
“The leaders and members of NSCN will never shake from their ground. We will stand for the rights of our people,” he asserted. During the event, more than 50 groups, associations, unions, and councils felicitated Tuccu.
