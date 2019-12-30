Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshu Dies of Lung Cancer at 67
The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader was undergoing treatment in Mumbai after being diagnosed with the disease early this year. He is survived by wife and 10 children.
Kohima: Nagaland Assembly Speaker Vikho-oYhoshu died on Monday at a hospital in Mumbai after battling lung cancer for several months, family members said. He was 67.
Yhoshu was elected to the state Assembly thrice from Southern Angami-1 constituency in Kohima district.
In 2008 and 2013, he had won the seat as a candidate of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and served as Advisor and Parliamentary Secretary of various departments before joining the NDPP ahead of the state elections in 2018.
He won for the third consecutive term from Southern Angami-1 seat in the 2018 assembly election and was elected as Speaker of the state Assembly.
