Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Released at nbsenagaland.com; Girls Fare Better in NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam

NBSE Result 2020 Declared | The Nagaland Board of School Education has announced the NBSE 10th and NBSE 12th results. The Nagaland board official released the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results on its official website at nbsenagaland.com. Students will be asked to provide their roll numbers and registration number in order to access the mark sheet.

The Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Results can be checked on these websites: examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Statistics for Nagaland Board (NBSE) Result 2020:

NBSE HSSLC

12th total number of students- 15,498



Pass Percentage - 73.725%

10th total students- 22392



Pass Percentage - 70.02%

NBSE HSLC

Total female: 11949



Total female qualified: 8470



Total boys: 10443



Total boys qualified: 7210

10th girls total appeared- 11949



Passed- 8470



Pass Percentage - 70.88%

10th Boys total appeared- 10443



Passed-7210



Pass Percentage - 69.04%

12th Commerce

Boys total appeared- 745



Boys passed- 514



Pass Percentage - 68.99%

Girls appeared-592



Girls passed- 495



Pass Percentage - 83.61%

12th Arts

Boys total appeared-5319



Boys passed- 3492



Pass Percentage - 65.65%

Girls appeared-6279



Girls passed- 4852



Pass Percentage - 77.27%

12th Science

Boys total appeared-1280



Boys passed- 961



Pass Percentage - 75.07%

Girls appeared-1245



Girls passed- 1084



Pass Percentage - 87.06%

In its official notification dated May 28, the Nagaland Board announced that it will declare the provisional results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and HSSLC (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) in the late afternoon of May 30. Later, the board confirmed that the result will be announced at 2pm on Saturday.

With the declaration of the Nagaland Board Class 10 and 12 results, NBSE has also clarified that all the related documents will be issued to the centre superintendents after June 5, 2020. The decision has been taken keeping the current COVID-19 situation in the country. The centre superintendents can then distribute the documents to different schools under their centres.

NBSE Results 2020: How to check Class 10, 12 board results







Step 1: Visit the official website at nbsenagaland.com

Step 2: Go to the direct link on the homepage to check the HSLC, HSSLC results

Step 3: On the login page, enter your roll number, roll code and date of birth

Step 4: Your NBSE Class 10, 12 result 2020 will appear online

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference

Nagaland Board Result 2020: How to check Nagaland 10th, 12th Result 2020 via SMS







Students can also check their NBSE Results 2020 for Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 exams through direct SMS. For receiving the result on your phone, send the following messages:

1. For HSLC (Class 10) Examination: NB10ROLL NUMBER to 56070



2. For HSSLC (Class 12) Examination: NB12ROLL NUMBER to 56070