Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Released at nbsenagaland.com; Girls Fare Better in NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Exam

NBSE Result 2020 Declared | The Nagaland Board of School Education has announced the NBSE 10th and NBSE 12th results. The Nagaland board official released the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results on its official website at nbsenagaland.com. Students will be asked to provide their roll numbers and registration number in order to access the mark sheet.
The Nagaland Board HSLC and HSSLC Results can be checked on these websites: examresults.net and indiaresults.com.
Statistics for Nagaland Board (NBSE) Result 2020:
NBSE HSSLC
12th total number of students- 15,498
Pass Percentage - 73.725%
10th total students- 22392
Pass Percentage - 70.02%
NBSE HSLC
Total female: 11949
Total female qualified: 8470
Total boys: 10443
Total boys qualified: 7210
10th girls total appeared- 11949
Passed- 8470
Pass Percentage - 70.88%
10th Boys total appeared- 10443
Passed-7210
Pass Percentage - 69.04%
12th Commerce
Boys total appeared- 745
Boys passed- 514
Pass Percentage - 68.99%
Girls appeared-592
Girls passed- 495
Pass Percentage - 83.61%
12th Arts
Boys total appeared-5319
Boys passed- 3492
Pass Percentage - 65.65%
Girls appeared-6279
Girls passed- 4852
Pass Percentage - 77.27%
12th Science
Boys total appeared-1280
Boys passed- 961
Pass Percentage - 75.07%
Girls appeared-1245
Girls passed- 1084
Pass Percentage - 87.06%
In its official notification dated May 28, the Nagaland Board announced that it will declare the provisional results of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and HSSLC (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) in the late afternoon of May 30. Later, the board confirmed that the result will be announced at 2pm on Saturday.
With the declaration of the Nagaland Board Class 10 and 12 results, NBSE has also clarified that all the related documents will be issued to the centre superintendents after June 5, 2020. The decision has been taken keeping the current COVID-19 situation in the country. The centre superintendents can then distribute the documents to different schools under their centres.
NBSE Results 2020: How to check Class 10, 12 board results
Step 1: Visit the official website at nbsenagaland.com
Step 2: Go to the direct link on the homepage to check the HSLC, HSSLC results
Step 3: On the login page, enter your roll number, roll code and date of birth
Step 4: Your NBSE Class 10, 12 result 2020 will appear online
Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference
Nagaland Board Result 2020: How to check Nagaland 10th, 12th Result 2020 via SMS
Students can also check their NBSE Results 2020 for Nagaland Board Class 10, 12 exams through direct SMS. For receiving the result on your phone, send the following messages:
1. For HSLC (Class 10) Examination: NB10ROLL NUMBER to 56070
2. For HSSLC (Class 12) Examination: NB12ROLL NUMBER to 56070