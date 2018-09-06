Nagaland Civil Services Exam 2018: Registration Begins 10th September, Prelims on 10th November 2018

Nagaland Civil Services Exam 2018 Registration is scheduled to begin from 10th September 2018, 10am onwards on the official website of Nagaland Public Service Commission (NPSC) – npsc.co.in and nagaland.gov.in.NPSC aims to fill 62 vacancies for different posts in Class I and Class II (Gazetted) and Class III (non-Gazetted) category in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 10th October 2018, 12 noon, once the application process begins next week.Nagaland Civil Services Exam 2018 – Vacancy Details:Extra Assistant Commissioner (Class-I Gazetted, Junior Grade) under Personnel & Administrative Reforms, Department – 15Employment Officer (Class-II Gazetted) under Labour & Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Department – 1Assistant Public Relation Officer (Class-II Gazetted) under Information & Public Relation, Department – 1Excise Inspector (Class-II Gazetted) under Excise Department – 4Secretariat Assistant (Class-III Non-Gazetted) under Personnel & Administrative Reforms, Department – 40Information Assistant (Class-III Non-Gazetted) under Information & Public Relation, Department – 1Eligibility Criteria:The applicant must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University/Institution. Candidates awaiting their final year result are also eligible to apply.Age-Limit:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 30 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement given below:Selection Process:Candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and an Interview. The admit cards for the Prelims will be available from 1st November 2018 onwards.