Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning Lottery Results to be Released at lotterysambadresult.in, first prize winner to get Rs 1 crore

The Nagaland State Lottery Department will release the results of Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning lottery on Sunday, January 31, 2021. The results will be announced at 11.55am, followed by the announcement of two more lottery results. The results of the Dear Jupiter Sunday lottery will be released at 4 pm, after which the results of the third Nagaland lottery, Dear Hawk Evening lottery, will be announced at 8 pm. The ticket holder of these three lotteries can check the results at the official website lotterysambadresult.in.

The tickets of the Nagaland lottery can be purchased from any lottery shop in the state by just paying Rs 6 for a single ticket.

Cash Prize

There are 6 prizes awarded for the lottery, including one consolation prize. The amount one wins by winning the lottery are mentioned below.

First Prize: The amount of Rs 1 crore is being awarded to the first prize winners of each of these lotteries.

Second Prize: Rs 9,000 is given to the winners of the second prize.

Third Prize: Rs 500 is awarded to the third prize winner of the Nagaland lottery.

Fourth prizes: Rs 250 has been kept as the prize amount for the winner of the fourth prize of the lottery.

Consolation Prize: It will provide a cash benefit of Rs 1,000 to its winner.

Process to check Nagaland lottery results

To know the results, the following mentioned steps can be used:

Step 1: Visit the official website by clicking on the link - lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on the 11.55 am option to know the morning result. You can click at 4 pm option and 8 pm option available for the afternoon result and evening result respectively.

Step 3: You will be able to see the results after selecting the suitable time options provided.

Step 4: Crosscheck with the ticket number to see if you have won any prize or not.

Points to know:

1. The winners will have to claim the prize amount within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

2. The winners will have to visit the office of the lottery department and fill a form to receive the prize money.

3. Also, they will have to tender their ticket and valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card, voter ID card etc.

4. The amount will be provided to the winners only after proper verification of the identity of the claimant.

5. The winner of the first prize will receive the amount only after tax deduction as Rs 1 crore is a huge amount and comes in the tax bracket.