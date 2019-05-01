Take the pledge to vote

Nagaland Dear Parrot Evening Lottery Result Declared at nagalandlotteries.com

The Dear Parrot Evening lottery is conducted at the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries at PR Hill Junction in Kohima.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 1, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
Nagaland Dear Parrot Evening Lottery Result Declared at nagalandlotteries.com
Image of representation. (Reuters)
The Nagaland lottery Department declared the Dear Parrot Evening Lottery Results on Tuesday. The participants can check the results for the Dear Parrot Evening lottery on Nagaland lottery Department’s official website nagalandlotteries.com.

The Dear Parrot Evening lottery’s first prize is Rs 26 lakh, while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The winners are requested to verify their Dear Parrot Evening lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Nagaland government gazette and claim their prizes by filling up the claim form.
