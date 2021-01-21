Nagaland Dear Venus Thursday Lottery Result to be Declared Today, First Prize Winner to Get Rs 1 Crore

The Nagaland State Lottery Department will release the Dear Venus Thursday Lottery result today at 4 pm on its official website lotterysambadresult.in. All those who have tried their luck in the Nagaland Dear Venus Thursday 21.01.2021 lottery can check the draw result by matching their ticket numbers with the numbers on the winning list. The lucky one to bag the first prize will get a huge amount of Rs 1 crorewhile the second winner will get Rs 9000. Apart from these two, there are also 3rd, 4th, 5th prizes and a consolation amountof Rs 1000 in Nagaland Lottery Sambad draw.

Here is the list of prize money that a Nagaland Dear Venus Thursday lottery winner can get:

First Prize- Rs 1 crore

Second Prize- Rs 9,000

Third Prize- Rs 500

Fourth Prize- Rs 250

Fifth Prize- Rs 120

Consolation Prize- Rs 1,000

Step 1: Those having Dear Venus Thursday lottery ticket will have to first go to the official website of Nagaland Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.inStep 2: On the homepage, click on the Nagaland Lottery Sambad 4 PM resultStep 3: Dear Venus Thursday lottery result will be displayedStep 4: Match your Nagaland lottery ticket number with the winning numbers

The lucky winners of Nagaland Lottery Sambad draw will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize money within the 30 days of the draw. The winners will have to submit the Dear Venus Thursday lottery ticket at the State lottery department along with with a valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card or passport. The concerned authorities will further conduct a verification process. The winners will be handed over the winning amount only after the successful completion of the verification process. As per the state government rules, the prize amount will be disbursed after the deduction of taxes.

Nagaland State Lottery is an off-line game that one can participate in by purchasing lottery tickets from the offline retail store the across state. The price of Nagaland lottery ticket is Rs 6. The Nagaland State Lottery department rolls out a lottery draw on every day of the week.