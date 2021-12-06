Nagaland Firing a Case of Mistaken Identity, Says Amit Shah in Parliament; SIT Formed to Probe Case

Home minister Amit Shah informed Parliament on Monday that the Nagaland security operation, in which 13 civilians were killed, is a case of mistaken identity, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the incident and the report will be submitted within a month.

“The Government of India sincerely regrets this unfortunate incident in Nagaland and expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives," Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha.

“Based on inputs received by the Indian Army about the movement of the insurgents near Tiru village in Tizit area of Mon district, a team of 21 para-commandos of Indian Army laid an ambush in the evening of 4 December. During the ambush, a vehicle approached the location and it was signalled to stop,” Shah said.

Giving details, Shah said the vehicle, which was trying to flee, was suspected of carrying insurgents, was fired upon resulting in the killing of 6 out of 8 persons travelling in it. “However, it turned out to be a case of mistaken identity. The two persons who sustained injuries were evacuated to the medical facilities by the Army personnel,” Shah said.

Shah said the home ministry has got in touch with the chief secretary and DGP of Nagaland, besides deputing additional secretary, in charge of northeast to Kohima, who held a meeting with other senior officers of the state government on the incident.

The home minister also said after receiving the news, local villagers surrounded the Army team, burnt two vehicles and assaulted them resulting in the death of one security force (SF) personnel and injuries to several others. “To disperse the crowd, SFs opened fire which resulted in the killing of 7 more civilians and injuring some others. The local administration and police have tried to defuse the situation, which remains tense but under control,” Shah told Parliament.

He further said the Nagaland DGP and the state police commissioner visited the spot on December 5 and an FIR was registered regarding the incident in Tizit Police Station and considering the complexity of the case, it has been transferred to the State Crime Police Station and an SIT has been constituted and directed to complete the investigation within one month.

Shah also briefed about the incident which took place the next day after the failed ambush.

“Subsequently in the evening of December 5, a mob of approximately 250 tried to ransack the Company Operating Base (CoB) of Assam Rifles at Mon town. The mob burnt buildings of the Company operating base following which troops had to open fire to disperse the mob. Resultantly, one civilian was killed while another was injured. More forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any further untoward incident,” Shah said.

The home minister further explained that the government is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation and necessary measures are being taken to ensure peace is restored in the region “at the earliest”.

Meanwhile, 3 Corps Headquarters have regretted the incident and further said the cause of the deaths is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per law.

