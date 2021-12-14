Nagaland Firing: Konyak Union Calls for ‘Total Restriction’ on Army Convoy, Patrolling

The stand against security forces and the Arms Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 (AFSPA) are continued by largest Naga community Konyak in their soil in Nagaland. The Konyak Civil Societies declared their ‘non-corporation’ with the Indian Security Forces until the justice delivered to the 14 innocent civilians, which were killed by 21 Para Special Commando in Oting village of Mon district of Nagaland.

On Monday, the Konyak Union (KU), the apex body of Konyak civil societies, announced “total restriction of Indian Military force convoy and patrolling" within Konyak soil until justice is delivered to those killed.

In a statement, the KU said, “In accordance to the resolution adopted during the KU advisory board meeting on December 12, the Civil Society Organisation (KSU & KSSK) under the banner of the Konyak Union (KU) hereby inform/declares…regulation/directives to all concerned for strict adherence and compliance.”

“No Military Recruitment rally within Mon District and no Konyak youth should participate in any recruitment rally,” the statement said.

The KU directed “all customary land owners to immediately denounce the past land agreement allotted for setting up Military Base camps (operating points)” within its respective jurisdiction of Naginimora, Tizit, Lampong Sheanghah, Wakching Town, Mon Town, Longshen Town, Sheanghah Wamsa, Longwa, Chenmoho, Chenloishu, Wangti, Aboi, Angjangyang, Tobu and Monyakshu.

It asked them to “cut off all forms of public relation with the Indian Military Forces and no Konyak Villages councils/students or any society must accept any forms of developmental packages/soups from the Indian Military forces. Must immediately denounce any forms of assured packages/soups from Indian Military forces (if any).”

The KU also demanded from the Nagaland government that the Tiru Police Station be made operational within five days. The tragic incident which unfolded at Tiru valley is due to non-functional of the proposed police station which could have been avoided, it said.

The Konyak apex body also demanded that the state government ensure complete responsibility on the two surviving victims of December 4 incident who are currently undergoing treatment at Dibrugarh Medical College. The survivors are the living witness hence, their medical treatment, their safety and their recovery must be well taken up by the state government, it said.

Victims’ Kin Refuse Govt Compensation, Demand Repeal of AFSPA

The families of the 14 Konyak civilians have refused a compensation of over Rs 18 lakh from the state government. In a statement, the Oting Village Council on Sunday said, “The Village Council Oting and victim families will not receive until and unless the culprit of 21st Para Commandos of the Indian Armed Forces are brought to justice before the Civil code of law and repealed AFSPA from the entire North-Eastern region of India.”

Won’t be Wrong to speak of Naga collaborators’ hands in Oting mayhem: NSCN-IM

After Oting mass killing case, the maximum rebel groups of North-East condemned the brutal acts of Indian security forces and demanded to repealed the ‘draconian law’ AFSPA from the region. The Naga largest rebel group, the Isak-Muivah led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), also criticised the central government and said that “no political talks will be meaningful under the shadow of AFSPA.”

Meanwhile, the NSCN (IM) Kilo Kilonser (Home Minister) M. Daniel Lotha said, “We Nagas cannot deny the fact that there many Nagas who support and collaborate with the Indian agents against our own Naga brethrens. It would not be wrong to say that Naga collaborators’ hands are involved in executing the Oting mayhem. Today’s Naga youngsters had long forgotten or ignored 3-4 decades of inhuman treatments, tortures, rapes, killings and burning down of villages meted out to our Naga people (especially older generations) during the 60’s to 90’s.”

