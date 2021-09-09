Nagaland Governor N Ravi Shifted to Tamil Nadu, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi Appointed in His Place

Nagaland governor and retired IPS officer RN Ravi, who was the Centre’s interlocutor, has been moved to Tamil Nadu and Assam governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi has been appointed in his place. The announcements were made on Thursday night by President Ram Nath Kovind in a press communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In another major development, Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu holding additional charge of the Governor of Punjab, has been appointed as a regular Governor of Punjab. Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, (Retd) has been appointed as Governor of Uttarakhand, a post which fell vacant after Baby Rani Maurya tendered her resignation.

Mukhi, Governor of Assam, has been appointed to discharge the functions of the Governor of Nagaland in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made.

The statement from Rashtrapati Bhawan said that the above appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

