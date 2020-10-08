Nagaland Govt Appeals to Student Organisations NSF and ENSF to Call off Proposed Agitation

Kohima: The Nagaland government on Thursday appealed to two major student organisations of the state to call off their proposed agitation from October 12 to demand regularisation of SSA and RMSA teachers as a meeting has been called on Friday to discuss the issue. The state government has convened a chief secretary level joint meeting between the government department and student organisations – Naga Students Federation (NSF) and Eastern Nagaland Students Federation (ENSF) for regularisation of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) teachers (2010 and 2013batches) as school education cadre, an official said.

The state government also requested the NSF and ENSF to reconsider and withdraw the proposed agitation, especially in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. A joint meeting has been scheduled for Friday at the Chief Secretary level between the government department and students organisations to deliberate on the issue, and only after that further decisions would be taken, Special Secretary to Government of Nagaland, Kevileno Angami said in a statement on Thursday.

The ENSF preferred to remain silent on the government's request to call off the proposed agitation saying that they are yet to receive any official communication. NSF president Ninoto Awomi said that it is"unsatisfied" with the government response.