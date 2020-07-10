Nagaland Govt Asks Staff to Self-declare if Any Kin Has Links With Naga Underground Groups

The Nagaland government has instructed all its employees to self-declare by August 7 whether they have family members or relatives with links to any Naga underground organisation.

The queries to the employees were made through an office memorandum issued by Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha on July 7.

"As per the instructions, all administrative heads of departments and all the head of departments are directed to obtain information in the self-declaration form from all government staff under his/her department/office regarding family members and relatives in underground organisations and submit to the Home Department, political branch latest by August 7 positively," the memorandum state.

"We hope all government employees will comply to it," Sinha told PTI here on Friday.

The government order also sought to know the name of such person along with the underground organisation, position held in the group and nature of relationship with the government employees.

The instruction of the government comes after Governor R N Ravi sent a strong letter to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on June 16 on the law-and-order situation in the state.

On whether there have been any instructions from the Central government or the Governor to seek such information from its employees, Sinha said, "There is no such directive but it is the state government's initiative."

To a question about whether this was a routine procedure, he said, "It is not normal as it is being done for the first time. But the government has the right to ask such details from its employees and we expect the government servants to comply with it by August 7."