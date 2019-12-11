Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Nagaland Govt Brings Dimapur under Inner Line Permit Regime

Dimapur, the commercial hub of the state, was the only district that was not under the ILP regime unlike the rest of Nagaland, which came into being in 1963.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nagaland Govt Brings Dimapur under Inner Line Permit Regime
File photo of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio (Image : PTI)

Kohima: The Nagaland government has extended the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime to the Dimapur district, according to an official notification.

Dimapur, the commercial hub of the state, was the only district that was not under the ILP regime unlike the rest of Nagaland, which came into being in 1963.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, and in the interest of the public, the Governor of Nagaland is pleased to extend the Inner Line to cover the entire District of Dimapur with immediate effect," said a notification dated December 9, issued by chief secretary Temjen Toy.

The state Cabinet had approved on February 15 the proposal to extend the ILP to Dimapur. All non-indigenous people who have entered the district after November 21, 1979, will have to obtain ILP within 90 days from December 9, according to the notification.

It said that those who have settled or have entered before November 21, 1979, and have been staying continuously, will be exempted from the ILP regime "along with his/her direct descendants".

However, it said that non-indigenous persons living in Dimapur prior to November 21, 1979, will have to produce documents to the deputy commissioner for exemption.

Any non-indigenous person passing through the district as a transit passenger and having a valid ticket will not be required to obtain Inner Line Permit, the notification said.

The ILP regime was also extended to neighbouring Manipur on Wednesday with President Ram Nath Kovind signing the order in this effect.

To visit the ILP-regime states, outsiders, including people from other states of the country, need to take permission. There are also protections for the locals with regards to lands, jobs and other facilities.

Besides Nagaland and Manipur, the ILP regime is also applicable to Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram