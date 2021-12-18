Nagaland Govt Creates Three New Districts, Says Deputy CM Yanthungo Patton

The Nagaland government on Saturday created three new districts bringing the total number of such administrative units in the state to 15. The state Cabinet decided on the formation of Tseminyu, Niuland, and Chumukedima districts, Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton told journalists on the sidelines of a programme here. While the Tseminyu sub-division in Kohima district has been upgraded to a district, Niuland and Chumukedima have been carved out of Dimapur district.

Though there were demands from at least 11 tribes for the creation of new districts, the Cabinet could consider only three of them as some districts are inhabited by only one tribe and those cannot be divided, the deputy chief minister said. When asked to elaborate the reason for forming two districts under Ghaspani-I Assembly constituency in Dimapur district, Patton said Chumukedima has been created as an urban-rural district while Niuland is in the border area and there was a need to have a district. On the Cabinet agreeing in principle to grant the status of a district to Shamator under Tuensang district, the deputy chief minister said unless there is a proper demarcation of the boundary between the tribes Yimkhiung, Tikhir, and Sema in the area, we cannot make Shamator a full-fledged district.

On the official inauguration of the new districts, Patton said the government will fix the date soon. Meanwhile, Advisor for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services and Women Resources Development and local MLA, R Khing appreciated Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, and the state Cabinet for the creation of Tseminyu district and termed the decision as the Greatest Christmas Gift for the Rengma community.

Addressing a press conference at his official residence in Thizama here, Khing expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for fulfilling a long-standing demand of the Rengma Nagas. The creation of the Tseminyu district is a fulfillment of the government’s motto Deeds not words’, he said. Taking to Twitter, PHE Minister N Jacob Zhimoni said he was delighted to share that Niuland and Chumukedima under his constituency, have been created as new districts by the state Cabinet. Thankful and grateful to HCM @Neiphiu_Rio ji. The best Christmas gift ever, he said on the micro-blogging site. Tseminyu became the 13th, Niluland 14th, and Chumukedima the 15th district of the northeastern state.

