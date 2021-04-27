Nagaland Govt Gets 45-day Time Frame to Reconstitute NLTP Committee

The Nagaland government on Monday was given a 45-day time frame to reconstitute the committee studying implementation of Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act, 1989, with a new chairman and table a report at the earliest.

The Dimapur Naga Students’ Union (DNSU), in a meeting with the advisor for excise, sericulture and minority affairs, Zhaleo Rio, Excise secretary and other officials, discussed the proposed demand for review/revocation of the NLTP Act, reported Nagaland Post.

The meeting was held at the Excise Commissioner’s office in Dimapur on Monday against the backdrop of the 20-day ultimatum served by the students’ body to the state government, Excise Commissioner Hotolu Swu reportedly said.

During the meeting, the DNSU was apprised of the existence of the committee constituted by the cabinet in November 2018 to study the issues relating to implementation of the Act. The committee had held two rounds of meetings on December 7, 2018 and March 7, 2019 to discuss the issue. However, with the untimely demise of the chairperson, the government was yet to appoint the new chairman.

The main concern of the students’ body was the “failure and the incapability" of the NLTP Act, which was unsuccessful in saving the young and upcoming generations.

Meanwhile, the adviser appreciated the points shared by DNSU and said that ample time should be given to the government as the process involved a lot of consensus building and dialogue involving all stakeholders.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here