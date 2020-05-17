Nagaland Govt Says Existing Guidelines Regarding Covid-19 Lockdown to Continue

The Nagaland government on Sunday said all the existing guidelines with regard to the lockdown will remain in place till the issuance of fresh norms.

Chief Secretary Temjen Toy said the state government is closely examining how to calibrate the relaxations in the fourth phase.

It is hereby ordered that all the existing guidelines with regard to the lockdown in all parts of the State issued on May 4 last will continue to remain operational till the issuance of fresh guidelines, he said in an order.

The May 4 order was the state government notification extending the lockdown, which started on March 25, with revised guidelines till May 17.

Nagaland has not reported any case of COVID-19 so far. It is a known fact that COVID-19 is here to stay, and we cannot be under perpetual lockdown and therefore we need to have a fine balance while the government is working on it, said Toy.

Asked on the possibility of allowing educational institutions in the state to reopen, he said, We will have to take some more time before we resume the academics."

Toy reiterated that the inter-state borders will continue to remain sealed, while the government is considering a regulated manner of intra-state movement of vehicles and people.