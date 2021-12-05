Nagaland Killings: 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Mon as Forces Fire on Mob Attacking Assam Rifles Camp

One person was killed and two others injured in firing by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland on Sunday afternoon as an angry mob attacked an Assam Rifles camp and the office of the Konyak Union, police sources said. The mob went on a rampage, vandalising the Assam Rifles camp in Mon town, provoking the firing, they said.

The mob was demanding immediate action against the security personnel involved in the killing of the 13 people on Saturday evening, they said. At least one person was killed and two people were injured in the firing, they added.

Videos of the vandalism went viral on social media even as the authorities imposed a ban on internet services in the district. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were also imposed in Mon where the situation is volatile, officials said.

The orders, which came into effect immediately, banned the gathering of five or more persons and all non-essential vehicular movement, as per a notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Thavaseelan K. Director-General of Police T John Longkumar and top state government officials are currently at the spot to take stock of the situation, officials in Kohima said.

So far, 14 civilians have lost their lives and 11 others injured in three incidents of firing by the security forces in Mon district, police said. Six civilians were killed in the first incident of firing on Saturday evening when Army personnel mistook coal mine workers to be insurgents, while seven people were gunned down as angry locals attacked the security forces in retaliation.

One soldier also died in the rioting that broke out after the first incident of firing, they said. Candlelight services were held in churches across the Christian-majority state in condemnation of the killings.

Moreover, the incident cast a shadow on the signature Hornbill Festival of the state that was being attended by diplomats from several nations, including the US, Australia and Germany. At least 11 apex tribal bodies of the 17 major tribes backed off from the festival in solidarity with those killed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.