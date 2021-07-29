Nagaland Lottery Result 2021: Check Full List of Dear Padma Morning Lottery Winners; Dear Falcon Result at 8 PM

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries conducts lucky draws every day of the week divided into morning and evening sections. The winning number for first prize worth Rs 1 crore for Dear Padma Morning Lottery is 52H 25971.

On Wednesday evening, the state lottery department conducts the Dear Falcon lottery draw. The draw is conducted at 4 pm at PR Hill Junction in the state capital Kohima and the results are announced at 8 pm on the official portal www.lotterysambadresult.in. The participants of the lottery can check their results by using the ticket numbers. Nagaland lottery tickets can be bought at Rs 6 from any authorised shop across the state.

The winners of the Dear Falcon lottery draw can win as much as Rs 26 lakh. The first prize is Rs 26 lakh followed by the second prize of Rs 9,000 and the third prize of Rs 500. There is also a fourth, fifth and consolation prize of Rs 250, Rs 120 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

Here are the steps that to check the Nagaland Dear Falcon lottery result:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and enter the official web address of Nagaland Lottery Sambad www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Once the homepage is opened, click on the evening tab

Step 3: Next, click on the 8 pm option in the results section

Step 4: You will be redirected to a fresh web page where the results of the Dear Falcon lucky draw will be displayed

Step 5: Match your ticket number and check if your lottery ticket matches any of the winning ticket numbers or not.

Participants whose ticket number is on the winning list will have to claim the prize within 30 days of the declaration of the result. The winners will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department and submit a copy of their lottery ticket along with valid photo id proof, passport size photograph and a copy of the claim form to complete the official authentication process. Prize money above Rs 10,000 can be claimed from the Kolkata Nagaland lottery office.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here