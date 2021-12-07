Nagaland Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 7 Dear Teesta, Dear Moon Tuesday and Dear Parrot

Nagaland Lottery Result 2021: The Nagaland State Lottery Department has announced the result of the Lottery Sambad on the official website today on Tuesday, December 7 at 1 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm. The results for Dear Teesta, Dear Moon and Dear Parrot was declared on the official sites www.nagalandlotteries.com and www.lotterysambad.com. Those interested in trying their luck for the Lottery Sambad can purchase the Nagaland lottery tickets from any local lottery shop in the state. Each ticket of the lottery is priced at Rs 6. The Nagaland State Lottery department rolls out draws for various weekly lotteries daily.

Check the full list of winning numbers below:

CHECK WINNING NUMBERS FOR DEAR TEESTA MORNING 01:00 PM LUCKY DRAW:

1st Prize: Rs `1Crore (Including Super Prize Amt): Winning Number:

63D 01268

Consolation Prize of Rs 1,000: 01268

2nd Prize of Rs 9,000:

02080 07541 07797 08590

16995 22953 30779 41921

72379 77658

3rd Prize Rs 450:

0549 2278 2919 4434

6219 6830 7088 8863

8987 9730

4th Prize Rs 250:

1566 3521 4586 4870

5082 6253 6609 7308

7533 9509

5th Prize Rs 120:

0005 1275 2343 4157

4953 5509 6113 6903

7656 9421 0033 1291

2446 4192 4985 5549

6233 6905 7672 9432

0155 1426 2532 4208

5136 5615 6371 7106

7840 9554 0210 1731

2588 4273 5243 5645

6515 7143 7844 9653

0385 1775 2796 4655

5257 5751 6577 7179

7967 9736 0545 1820

3121 4722 5319 5822

6585 7210 8022 9846

1117 2001 3503 4804

5329 5905 6596 7249

8688 9873 1126 2070

3680 4847 5359 5957

6684 7284 8894 9920

1165 2251 3738 4860

5414 6026 6685 7443

8986 9921 1172 2258

3922 4944 5478 6104

6788 7499 9306 9960

CHECK WINNING NUMBERS FOR DEAR MOON TUESDAY 06:00 PM LUCKY DRAW:

1st Prize Rs `1Crore: (Including Super Prize Amt): Winning number is

85K 69326

Consolation Prize Rs 1,000: 69326

2nd Prize Rs 9,000:

00285 03308 15057

35462 44573 60508

61036 89848 93989

95696

3rd Prize Rs 450:

0595 0616 2505 3553

3928 7585 8004 8506

9048 9328

4th Prize Rs 250:

1122 1795 2276 3369

4274 6783 8272 9293

9509 9797

5th Prize Rs 120:

0105 0659 1845 2673

3806 4711 5562 7026

7704 8600 0135 0664

1977 2775 4023 4862

5566 7030 7857 8991

0198 0836 2015 3170

4066 5111 5684 7094

8201 9096 0301 0890

2061 3241 4385 5122

5713 7390 8215 9108

0353 1243 2199 3398

4426 5142 5807 7540

8282 9193 0380 1286

2202 3447 4496 5283

6152 7543 8298 9226

0413 1357 2438 3493

4531 5302 6236 7554

8394 9385 0473 1381

2499 3560 4615 5417

6630 7592 8431 9455

0580 1420 2502 3665

4669 5492 6802 7615

8500 9608 0642 1493

2651 3709 4684 5557

6903 7638 8588 9863

CHECK WINNING NUMBERS FOR DEAR PARROT 08:00 PM LUCKY DRAW:

1st Prize Rs `1Crore (Including Super Prize Amt): Winning number 89H 54045

Consolation Prize Rs 1,000: 54045

2nd Prize Rs 9,000:

12693 13822 20414

26946 38850 58618

67203 74642 99387

99725

3rd Prize Rs 450:

0359 0671 2953 5409

6379 6503 6909 7345

9494 9723

4th Prize Rs 250:

2307 2804 2843 4460

5492 5838 5908 7077

8306 9019

5th Prize Rs 120:

0218 1544 2515 4056

5116 5509 6618 7790

8493 9409 0336 1593

2585 4111 5164 5564

6953 7900 8524 9412

0516 1686 2629 4169

5194 5591 7085 8028

8600 9601 0931 1735

2773 4251 5197 5761

7094 8090 8642 9707

1021 1977 3040 4339

5228 5907 7103 8202

8686 9711 1057 2024

3445 4470 5322 6143

7189 8351 8955 9740

1209 2081 3451 4523

5397 6146 7193 8425

9013 9876 1223 2122

3641 4802 5453 6446

7436 8439 9231 9884

1388 2190 3694 4933

5477 6506 7701 8450

9272 9897 1503 2323

3830 5013 5499 6613

7729 8483 9274 9957

How to check Nagaland Lottery Results for December 7:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad at lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Option tabs for 1 pm, 6 pm and 8 pm will appear.

Step 3: Click on the option you want to check number for

Step 4: You will see the result once you click on the correct timing option.

Step 5: Keep your ticket handy for checking the result

Step 6: Tally the digits of your ticket with those mentioned on the result to confirm if your ticket has won any prize

HOW TO CLAIM THE PRIZE?

Winners will have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to claim the prize amount.

They will have to submit their lottery ticket at the lottery department’s office.

Winning candidates must carry valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card and passport, among others.

The concerned authorities will disburse the prize amount after conducting the verification process and deduction of taxes.

Winners can claim their winning amount within 30 days from the declaration date of the result.

