Nagaland Lottery Result 2021: Dear Kosai Morning Result Announced; Check Full List of Winners

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries manages and runs the Nagaland state lottery lucky draws that take place throughout seven days of the week. There are separate lottery tickets for each day divided into morning and evening sections.

Nagaland State Lotteries Dear Kosai Morning result for Saturday, July 24 was declared at 1 pm. Person having ticket number 53H 63688 is the lucky winner of first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The second prize worth Rs 9,000 went to those with following numbers: 10113 10930 12345 31534 37327 37958 40205 52241 86153 and 92212.

The state lottery department will conduct the lucky draw for Dear Vulture in the evening session. The results for this lucky draw will be declared at 8pm.

The lucky draw for the evening lottery is held at 4pm and conducted at PR Hill Junction, in the state capital Kohima. The winning ticket numbers are announced on the website at 8pm. A ticket of Nagaland Lottery Sambad is sold for Rs 6 from state-authorised ticket shops. The first prize winner of Today’s lucky draw will receive Rs 1 crore, followed by the second prize of Rs 9,000 and third prize of Rs 500. Nagaland state lottery department also runs a lucky draw for a consolation prize of Rs 1,000.

Here are the steps that you need to follow to check if you are one of the lucky prize winners in today’s lucky draw:

Step 1: Enter the official website of Nagaland Lottery Sambad by typing in their official web address on the internet browser of your preference or follow the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Search for the time slot option in the results section that flashes on the homepage. Click on the hyperlink.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a fresh web page that will display the results of Saturday’s lucky draw.

Step 4: Check if your lottery ticket matches with any of the winning ticket numbers.

Participants who have found their ticket number in the winning lottery list, will have to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result. Participants will also have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to complete the official authentication process.

