Nagaland Lottery Result 2021: Dear 'MARS' Result for July 31; Step-by-step Guide to Check

In India there are 13 states who have the authority to host legalised lotteries, and Nagaland is one of them. The Nagaland State Lotteries are organised at the P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. Nagaland’s morning lottery Sambad is very popular among locals, who put their luck to the test and win money. Arranged and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, Nagaland Lottery Sambad conducts three lucky draws daily. Each ticket for the lottery is sold for Rs. 6.

The result for Nagaland Dear ‘MARS’ lottery conducted on Saturday evening is revealed at 4pm. Participants can view the result at, www.lotterysambadresult.in.

With the lottery, ticket holders have an opportunity to take home a whopping amount of Rs.1 crore. The lucrative prize is obviously awarded to the individual who bags the first spot on the winning list. Along with this, the lottery department other prizes too. The participant in the second position gets Rs. 9,000, while the individual on third spot receives Rs. 500. Ticket holders who make up to the fourth and fifth spot in the winning list take home Rs. 250 and Rs. 120 respectively. The lottery department also gives away a consolation prize of Rs. 9,500.

If you have played your luck and bought the ticket for the Nagaland lottery “Dear MARS”, follow these steps to view the winning list of today’s lucky draw:

Step 1: On any internet browser, enter the web address of Lottery Sambad’s official website or you may follow the link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: if you have purchased the lottery ticket for “Dear MARS”, then in the time option present on the homepage, select the 4 pm slot.

Step 3: After clicking on the time slot, participants will be redirected to a web page featuring the results.

Step 4: To check whether you have won any prize, match the number of your lottery ticket with the released winning list.

Winners of the Nagaland State Lottery have only 30 days in hand to claim the prize from the day the result will be announced. The ticket-holders are advised to keep their winning lottery tickets safe as they have to turn in their tickets at the lottery office. Along with the ticket, a copy of claim forms, passport-size photographs, and a government-recognized photo ID also have to be submitted. If the ticket is damaged or mutilated in any way, the prize will be not be rewarded.

