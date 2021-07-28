Nagaland Lottery Result 2021: Dear Torsa Morning Results for July 28 Out, Dear Eagle Results at 8 PM; Check Full List

The directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries will release the result for the Dear Eagle evening lottery result today on July 28 at 8 pm on its official website www.lotterysambadresult.in. Those who have bought tickets for Nagaland Wednesday evening lottery can check the results by using their ticket number.

The winning number for the first prize worth Rs 1 crore of the Dear Torsa Morning lottery draw is 96J 18141.

The weekly lottery draw is conducted at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001 and the tickets can be bought at Rs 6. People of Nagaland can try their luck and win a whopping amount of cash in this lottery draw.

The participants who will bag the first prize will getRs 26 lakh, while the second prize amount is Rs 9,000. The third and the fourth prize winner will get Rs 500 and Rs 250 respectively. There is also the fifth prize of Rs 120 and a consolation prize of Rs 9,500. If you have tried your luck in the Dear Eagle lottery draw, then you can check the result on the official website, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad by following these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser, and type the official web address of Nagaland Lottery Sambad www.lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: Once the homepage of the official website opens, click on the evening time slot option available to check the result.

Step 3: Next, click on the hyperlink of the 8 PM time slot.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where the Nagaland Dear Eagle lottery result will be displayed. You can match your lottery ticket number with the numbers on the winning list.

If your ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers, you can claim the winning amount within 30 days after the results are announced. Participants must note that Prize money above Rs 10000 can be claimed from the Kolkata Nagaland office.

The Nagaland lottery winners will require to submit a copy of their lottery ticket along with valid id proof, passport size photograph and a copy of the claim form to the concerned department. The claim forms are available online on the official portal.

