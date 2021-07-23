Nagaland Lottery Result 2021: Dear Vulture Evening & Dear Earth Friday Result for July 23 Declared; Download Full Lists

The Nagaland State Lotteries Dear Vulture Evening results for July 23 was declared at 8 pm. The winner for the first prize of Rs 1 crore is the one with ticket number 95 B 19843. The second prize of Rs 9,000 has been won by those with following numbers: 11458 16536 23311 31021 33401 49651 52825 57236 79677 93804. At 4 pm result for the Dear Earth Friday was declared. Winning number for the first prize of Rs 1 crore is 85A 36157.

On Friday morning Lottery Sambad announced the results of Dear Hooghly Morning lottery. The first prize winner for Rs 1 crore is the person with ticket number 82A 93688.

The Nagaland Lottery Sambad conducts three lucky draws daily. The top prize for the lucky draw is Rs 1crore followed by the second prize of Rs 9,000 and third prize worth Rs 500. The consolation prize is Rs 1,000, while fourth and fifth prize winners receive Rs 250 and Rs 150 respectively.

Those who have bought the tickets for this lucky draw must follow the instructions if they wish to find out whether they are one of the lucky winners or not. Each ticket of Nagaland Lottery Sambad is sold for Rs 6.

Follow these steps to check of you have are one of the lucky prize winners in today’s lucky draw:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad by entering their web address on your internet browser or following the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Search for 4 pm or 8 pm option depending on which lottery ticket you have bought for Friday.

Step 3: After clicking on the option, you will be redirected to a fresh web page which will display the results on screen

Step 4: Get your lottery ticket and check if your ticket number has won any prize.

Winners of any lottery prize will have to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result. To receive the prize money, participants will also have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department where they will be asked to submit their lottery ticket and photocopy of the valid ID proof.

