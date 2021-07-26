Nagaland Lottery Result 2021: for July 26: Check Winning Numbers for Dear Flamingo Evening, Dear Sun Monday and Dear Cherished Morning

Nagaland Lottery Sambad players who have bought the tickets for Monday’s lucky draws for: Dear Cherished Morning (11am), Dear Sun (4pm) and Dear Flamingo Evening (8pm) will get to know the results on the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in on July 26.The daily lottery lucky draw is managed and organised by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. There are three lucky draws that are conducted daily.

The first lucky draw that takes place on Monday for the Dear Cherished Morning lottery tickets. In the afternoon, the state lottery department will conduct the lucky draw for Dear Sun, results for which will be made available at 4pm. The last lucky draw for the day will be conducted for Dear Flamingo. The results for this lucky draw will be announced at 8pm.

Those ticket-holders who win the first prize in today’s three lucky draws will get Rs 1 Crore. The second prize winner receives Rs 9,000 from the state lottery department, while the third prize winner takes home Rs 500. The fourth prize winner wins Rs 250 and the fifth prize winners take Rs 120. Nagaland Lottery Sambad also gives a consolation prize of Rs 9,500 to one of the lucky participants.

Follow these given steps to check today’s Nagaland Lottery Sambad results:

Step 1: Enter the official website of Nagaland Lottery Sambad on the internet browser of your choice or follow the given link at: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: With the homepage of the official website on your screens, search for the time slot option in the results section to check the result of a particular lucky draw

Step 3: Once you follow the hyperlink of the given time slot, you will be redirected to a fresh web page that will display the results of Monday’s lucky draw

Step 4: Check if your lottery ticket matches with any of the winning ticket numbers on the web page

Participants who find their ticket number in the winning lottery listwill have to claim the amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result i.e. July 26. Winning ticket-owners will also have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department to complete the official authentication process.

