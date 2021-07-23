Nagaland Lottery Result 2021 LIVE: Dear Hooghly Morning Results Out; Check Full List of Winners

The Nagaland Lottery Sambad conducts three lucky draws daily. The top prize for the lucky draw is Rs 1crore followed by the second prize of Rs 9,000 and third prize worth Rs 500. The consolation prize is Rs 1,000, while fourth and fifth prize winners receive Rs 250 and Rs 150 respectively. On Friday morning Lottery Sambad announced the results of Dear Hooghly Morning lottery. The first prize winner for Rs 1 crore is the person with ticket number 82A 93688.

Here’s the full list of winners:

The department will announce the results for Friday’s Dear Ostrich Evening lucky draw at 8pm today. Those who have bought the tickets for this lucky draw must follow the instructions if they wish to find out whether they are one of the lucky winners or not.

Today evening ticket-holders of Dear Ostrich will get to know the results of the lucky draw www.lotterysambadresult.in. The lucky draw for the evening lottery is held at 4pm in Kohima and it is uploaded on the website at 8pm. Each ticket of Nagaland Lottery Sambad is sold for Rs 6.

Follow these steps to check of you have are one of the lucky prize winners in today’s lucky draw:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lottery Sambad by entering their web address on your internet browser or following the given link: www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Search for 8pm option or 11.55am option depending on which lottery ticket you have bought for Friday

Step 3: After clicking on the option, you will be redirected to a fresh web page which will display the results on screen

Step 4: Get your lottery ticket and check if your ticket number has won any prize.

Winners of any lottery prize will have to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result. To receive the prize money, participants will also have to visit the office of the Nagaland State Lottery Department where they will be asked to submit their lottery ticket and photocopy of the valid ID proof.

