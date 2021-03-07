Nagaland Lottery Results for March 7 to be Released on Official Website, Winner to Take Home Rs 1 Crore

Ticket holders of the Nagaland lottery can visit the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department by clicking on the link- www.lotterysambadresult.in to check the results on Sunday, March 7. The lottery department will be releasing the results of three lottery games namely Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning lottery, Dear Jupiter Sunday lottery and Dear Hawk Evening lottery at 11:55 am, 4 pm and at 8 pm, respectively. Those who are interested can buy the tickets of any of these lotteries from the lottery shops present in the State by paying Rs 6 for a single ticket.

Ticket holders of the Nagaland Lottery can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their results and see if they are one of the lucky winners or not.

Step 1: First of all the ticket holders will have to visit the official website of the lottery department by clicking on the link- lotterysambadresult.in.

Step 2: As the lottery department will be releasing three lottery results on Sunday, the ticket holders will have to click on the timing options provided according to the lottery for which they have purchased the ticket to know the results. The options provided will be 11.55 am to know the morning result, the 4 pm option for the afternoon result and the 8 pm option to know the evening result.

Step 3: The results will be displayed on your screen based on your selection of the appropriate option.

Step 4: At last you will have to cross check your ticket number with those mentioned on the result to check if you are one of the lucky winners or not.

The prizes awarded by the state lottery department to the winners of each of the above mentioned three lotteries include:

First Prize: Rs 1 crore

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 500

Fourth Prize: Rs 250

Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

To claim the winning amount, all the lucky winners of the Nagaland Lottery will have to report to the lottery department within 30 days of the declaration of the results. For the verification process, they also need to carry their ticket and valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card, Voter ID card etc. The winners will receive the winning amount once the verification process is complete and they fill a form.

However, the amount will be given to them after proper tax deduction if applicable.