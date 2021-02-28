​Nagaland Lottery Results on February 28, Know How to Check Lucky Winners

On Sunday, February 28 at 11:55 am, the results of the Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning lottery will be released by the Nagaland State Lottery Department along with two other lottery results in the day, which include the results for the Dear Jupiter Sunday lottery at 4 pm and at 8 pm, the Dear Hawk Evening lottery result will be out. People who have purchased the Nagaland lottery tickets can check if they are one of the lucky winners or not by visiting the official website by clicking on the link — www.lotterysambadresult.in.

The tickets for the Nagaland Lottery can be bought from any lottery shop present in the state by paying Rs 6 for a single ticket.The lucky first prize winners of each of these lotteries will be receiving a winning amount of Rs 1 crore from the lottery department. The other winning prizes of the game include the second, third, fourth and consolation prize worth Rs 9,000, Rs 500, Rs 250 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

Process to check Nagaland lottery results for February 28:

Ticket holders of the Nagaland lottery can check the results by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: People with the tickets will have to go to the official website of the lottery department by clicking on the link — www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: To know the results, you will have to click on the timing options provided according to the lottery for which you have purchased the ticket that is either on the 11.55 am option to know the morning result, the 4 pm option for the afternoon result and the 8 pm option to know the evening result

Step 3: After you select the appropriate option, the results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: To know if you are one of the lucky winners, you need to cross check the numbers mentioned on your ticket with those provided on the winning list

All the lucky winners of the Nagaland Lottery will have to claim the winning amount within the time duration of 30 days of the declaration of the results by the lottery department. The winners will also have to carry their ticket and valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card orVoter ID cardfor the verification process.

Once the process is complete, the winners will have to fill a form after visiting the lottery office and get the winning amount after tax deductions, if applicable.