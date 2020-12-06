Nagaland Lottery Results to be Announced Today at lotterysambadresult.in; How to Check

The results of Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning lottery will be announced today at 11.55 am. After that, the Nagaland State Lottery Department will announce the results of the Dear Jupiter Sunday lottery at 4 pm. The results of the third Nagaland lottery, Dear Hawk Evening lottery, will be announced at 8 pm. Those who have purchased the ticket of any of these three lotteries can check their results at lotterysambadresult.in.

The first prize of each of these lotteries is worth Rs 1 crore, while the second prize of the lottery fetches Rs 9,000. The third and fourth prizes of the Nagaland lottery are of Rs 500 and Rs 250. The consolation prize attracts a cash benefit of Rs 1,000.

How to check Nagaland lottery results

Step 1: Go to the website lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Click on 11.55 am option for morning result, 4PM option for afternoon result and 8 pm for evening result

Step 3: After clicking on the suitable option, the result will appear

Step 4: Check if your ticket number has won any prize and if yes, then which prize

Winners are required to claim the prize money with 30 days of the declaration of the results. To receive the prize money, they will have to visit the office of the lottery department and fill a form. They will have to tender their ticket and a valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card, voter ID card etc.

The prize money will be provided after verification of the identity of the claimant. This identification process is important to ensure that only original winner gets the prize money and no fraud takes place.

Winner of the first prize will receive the money after deduction of tax as Rs 1 crore comes in the tax bracket. A single ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at Rs 6. Those who want to buy it can purchase it from any lottery shop in the state.