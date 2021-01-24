Nagaland Lottery Results to be Announced Today; Know the Details

On Sunday, January 24, the results of Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning lottery will be announced at 11:55 am. Followed with this announcement, two more lottery results will be out on the day. At 4 pm, the results of the Dear Jupiter Sunday lottery will be released by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. After which, at 8 pm the results of the third Nagaland lottery, Dear Hawk Evening lottery, will be announced. The results of these three lotteries can be checked at the official website lotterysambadresult.in.

The price of a single ticket of the Nagaland lottery is kept at Rs 6 and can be purchased from any lottery shop in the state.

Cash Prize

First Prize: The first prize of each of these lotteries is worth Rs 1 crore.

Second Prize: The second prize will fetch Rs 9,000 for the winners.

Third Prize: The prize amount for the third prize of the Nagaland lottery is of Rs 500.

Fourth prizes: Rs 250 has been kept as the prize amount for the winner of the fourth prize of the Nagaland lottery.

Consolation Prize: It will give a cash benefit of Rs 1,000 to its winner.

Nagaland lottery results: how to check

To know the results, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Login to the official website lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: You need to click on the 11:55 am option next for the morning result. Click the 4 pm and 8 pm options available for the afternoon and evening result respectively.

Step 3: After selecting the suitable time option the result will be shown to you

Step 4: Crosscheck with the ticket number you have to see if you have won any prize or not.

In case you have won any of the prizes, you are required to claim the prize amount within 30 days of the declaration of the results. Also, you will have to visit the office of the lottery department and fill a form to receive the prize money. You will have to tender your ticket and valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card, voter ID card etc.

After proper verification of the identity of the claimant, only the amount won by the winner will be provided. The verification process is of utmost importance to avoid frauds and ensure that only the original winner gets the prize.

However, the winner of the first prize will receive the amount only after tax deduction as Rs 1 crore comes in the tax bracket.