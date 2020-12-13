Nagaland Lottery Results to be Declared at lotterysambadresult.in

The Nagaland Lottery department will release three lottery result on Sunday. The Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning Lottery Result will be announced by the officials at 11:55 am. The second lottery of the day, which is the Dear Jupiter Sunday lottery, will be declared at 4 PM. And the third lottery known as Dear Hawk Evening lottery will be announced at 8 PM. Each ticket for all the three lotteries is priced at Rs 6. Anyone can buy the ticket from a lottery ticket shop across the state.

The results of all three lotteries will be declared online. Those who have purchased the ticket will have to visit the official website, lotterysambadresult.in to check their result.

Take a look at the step by step process of checking the result:

Step 1: Open the search engine and type the name of the official website lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: Now, the homepage will appear

Step 3: Select the lottery slot for which you have purchased the tickets

Step 4: Now, a page will load that will carry the Nagaland lottery result

Step 5: Press Cntrl + F and enter your ticket number to check if you have won the lottery prize money or not

The prize list of each of these lotteries is the same:

First prize: Rs 1 Crore

Second prize: Rs 9000

Third prize: Rs 500

Fourth prize: Rs 250

Consolation prize: Rs 1000

If you have won any prize in any of the three lotteries, here are the things that you must keep in mind

1. Claim the lottery prize money within 30 days

2. In order to get the prize credited to your account, you will have to visit the state lottery department office and produce your winning ticket along with a valid identity proof.

3. The prize money will only be given once the entire verification process is complete.

4. If the prize money is taxable then you will only receive the sum after tax deduction.