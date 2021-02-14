Nagaland Lottery Results to be Declared; Know How to Check

The results of the Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning lottery will be released by the Nagaland State Lottery Department on Sunday, February 14, 2021. The department will be releasing three lottery results in the day, beginning with the first announcement at 11.55 am, followed by the results of the Dear Jupiter Sunday lottery at 4 pm and the Dear Hawk Evening lottery at 8 pm. People who have purchased the ticket of either of these three lotteries can visit the official website www.lotterysambadresult.in to check the results. Also, those who have not purchased the ticket this time but are interested in the game can buy it by just paying Rs 6 for a single ticket from any lottery shop in the state.

The Nagaland Sambad lottery department offers a whopping amount of Rs 1 crore to the first prize winners of each of these lotteries. Rs 9,000 is awarded to the winners of the second prize, followed by Rs 500 which is given to the third prize winners. The fourth prize winner receives Rs 250, whereas the consolation prize is worth Rs 1,000.

How to check Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning lottery results for February 14

Ticket holders can follow the below-mentioned process to check the results of the lottery and know if they have won any prize or not.

Step 1: Firstly, the person is required to go to the official website – www.lotterysambadresult.in

Step 2: As three results are being declared on the day, you can click on the 11.55 am option to know the morning result, the 4 pm option for the afternoon result, and 8 pm option to know the evening result

Step 3: Based on the time options you have selected, the results will be displayed

Step 4: At last, match the numbers mentioned on your ticket with those provided on the website.

The winners of the lottery need to know that they will have to claim the prize amount within 30 days of the declaration of the results as, after that, it will be considered invalid. To receive the winning amount, lottery winners will have to visit the office of the lottery department and fill a form. They will also have to provide the department with their ticket and valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card, voter ID card etc for the verification process.

After the successful completion of the verification process, the amount will be provided to the winners. Also, if the winning amount falls under the tax bracket, it will be given only after-tax deduction.