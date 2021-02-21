Nagaland Lottery Results to be Declared Today at lotterysambadresult.in; Know the Prizes

On Sunday, February 21, the Nagaland State Lottery Department will release the results of the Nagaland Dear Damodar Morning lottery at 11:55 am. Other than this, the department will also announce two more lottery results in the day that is the results of the Dear Jupiter Sunday lottery at 4 pm and the Dear Hawk Evening lottery at 8 pm. Ticket holders of any of the three lotteries can check their result by visiting the official website lotterysambadresult.in. And those who are interested in the game but could not buy the ticket this time can do so by paying Rs 6 for a single ticket from any lottery shop in the state.

The first prize winners of each of these lotteries are awarded a massive amount of Rs 1 crore followed by the second, third, fourth prizes worth Rs 9,000, Rs 500 and Rs 250 respectively. The lottery department also provides a consolation prize worth Rs 1,000.

How to check Nagaland lottery results?

People with the tickets of any of the three lotteries can follow the below-mentioned process to check the results and see if they have won any prize or not.

Step 1: By clicking on the link- lotterysambadresult.in go to the official website of the lottery department.

Step 2: Based on the lottery for which you have purchased the ticket click on the timing options provided accordingly that is either on the 11.55 am option to know the morning result, the 4 pm option for the afternoon result and the 8 pm option to know the evening result.

Step 3: The results will be displayed on the screen based on the time options you have opted for.

Step 4: Crosscheck the numbers mentioned on your ticket with those provided on the winning list to see if you are one of the lucky winners or not.

However, winning ticket holders need to note that within the time duration of 30 days of the declaration of the results they will have to claim the prize money as after that it will not be considered valid. Also, they will have to go to the office of the lottery department to receive the winning amount and fill a form.

Do not forget to carry your ticket and any Valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, driving license, PAN Card, voter ID card etc. to the lottery department for the verification process.

The final amount will be given to the winners only after successful completion of the verification process and also tax deductions will be made to the amount before giving if it falls under the tax slab.